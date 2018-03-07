You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to launch nationwide e-invoicing framework for businesses

Tue, Mar 06, 2018 - 1:09 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

BUSINESSES will soon be able to adopt a nationwide, interoperable electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) framework that could help them process payments more efficiently and increase productivity at work.

Minister for Communications & Information, Yaacob Ibrahim, announcing the national e-invoicing framework at the Committee of Supply debate on Tuesday, said that invoices are critical functions for businesses.

"Without an invoice, businesses do not get paid. But invoicing can be very tedious and manual, with many inherent errors. E-invoicing can change that."

Benefits of the framework include helping businesses cut costs, ensuring companies are paid faster, and opening up new financing options for them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) is working with relevant government agencies, industry partners and business associations such as the Singapore Business Federation to explore various e-invoicing standards and a common framework for businesses to adopt here.

The IMDA will announce more details later in the year.

Dr Yaacob described the new framework as "common infrastructure that will raise business productivity", which will go a long way in accelerating sectoral digitalisation in Singapore.

Editor's Choice

BP_CREATIVE_060318_1.jpg
Mar 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Creative soars 600% over seven sessions, prompts note of caution

BT_20180306_PMANPOWER6XYE5_3336908.jpg
Mar 6, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: SMEs laud new scheme to put global skills in local hands

BT_20180306_JQRED6_3336736.jpg
Mar 6, 2018
Technology

Booking website RedDoorz launches its first fully leased and run hotel

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Creative Technology shares hit decade high
2 Creative soars 600% over seven sessions, prompts note of caution
3 Noble Group paid co-CEO US$20m as company lost billions
4 Surbana Jurong guns for S$3.8b in fees in 3-5 years; eyes two architectural firms
5 Asia's biggest currency run in two decades may be about to end
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-14T020335Z_84486583_RC1DFED1CCE0_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-SOVEREIGNWEALTH.JPG
Mar 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek expected to raise issue over any suspicions in audited accounts of its portfolio companies

2017-07-14T020335Z_84486583_RC1DFED1CCE0_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-SOVEREIGNWEALTH.JPG
Mar 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government aims to cut its late payments to businesses to below 5% from 6.5%

Mar 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC Bank funding six green projects in Singapore with S$87,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening