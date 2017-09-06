You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore unveils Industry Transformation Map for wholesale trade

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:00
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Mr Iswaran (standing, second from right) officiated the launch of the ITM. MOU signing between Global eTrade Services (GeTS) Global and IBM to develop cross border cognitive supply chain solution for the trade community.
PHOTO: IE SINGAPORE

THE Wholesale Trade Industry Transformation Map (ITM) kicked off on Wednesday, with strategies to build our own digital marketplaces, grow a vibrant ecosystem of wholesale traders in Singapore and build talent pipeline to support the transformation, among others.

Four memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed on trade digitalisation project and programmes to build talent with the right skillsets for the industry.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran officiated the launch of the ITM at International Enterprise Singapore's event "Digitalisation of Trade - New Mindsets, New Skillsets".

The ITM will help companies digitalise to enhance global growth and productivity, and targets to create 10,000 new jobs by 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also aims to achieve real value-add CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.3 per cent to 3.5 per cent between 2016 and 2020 and a real productivity CAGR of 2.5 per cent to 2.6 per cent for the same period.

The wholesale trade industry in Singapore accounts for 12 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016.

It comprises of over 34,000 firms, providing livelihoods for more than 325,000 employees, which accounts for 9 per cent of Singapore's workforce in 2016.

Several strategies to achieve the goals include building up digital connectivity through digital trade facilitation platforms, foreign exchange conversion solutions and onboarding small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to digital marketplaces.

To develop emerging skillsets for digitalisation and internationalisation, the ITM also looks to prepare job-ready graduates through specialised trade programmes and on-job training, as well as identify job opportunities for local PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) through active placement and reskilling.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

North Korea oil embargo could add fuel to the fire

ECB working on licensing rules for fintechs

Protesters storm Philippines mining event, demand halt to extraction

Surprise fall in German industrial orders in July

Myanmar's Suu Kyi slams 'misinformation' over Rohingya crisis

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4f0kfdr136i35h1d2.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

yaohui-pixgeneric-3953 (1).jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening