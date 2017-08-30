Singaporeans cut back on shopping, entertainment, holidays

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
SINGAPOREANS were more watchful about their discretionary spending in the second quarter of 2017, according to a Nielsen survey.
The latest Nielsen Global Survey of Consumer Confidence and Spending covering the second quarter found that local consumers cut back on
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal