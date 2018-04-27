You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 12:00 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_45.jpg
Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in the April edition of its half-yearly macroeconomic review, released on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGAPORE'S economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in the April edition of its half-yearly macroeconomic review, released on Friday.

It reiterated its expectation for full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth to come in "slightly above the middle of the forecast range" of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The review comes two weeks after the MAS tightened monetary policy for the first time in six years, after two years of neutral policy. Core inflation is expected to rise gradually for the rest of the year, and to come in at the upper half of the forecast range of 1 to 2 per cent.

With global final demand expected to stay firm in 2018, the trade-related sectors will anchor growth, said the MAS in its review on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In modern services, digital activities have emerged as an important growth engine. With more firms investing in technology, the ICT (information and communications technology) and professional services industries will also benefit, it added.

And as the labour market improves, consumer spending is expected to pick up.

On the global front, the MAS noted that the recent escalation of rhetoric from the United States and China has stoked fears of protracted trade tensions. While the direct impact from announced tariffs should be limited, a loss of confidence could curtail investment and hit consumer spending, dampening global growth and posing "some downside risk" for Singapore, it said.

"Nonetheless, barring a significant escalation of trade and other geopolitical tensions, domestic GDP growth is expected to continue on a steady expansion path for the rest of the year," it concluded.

Government & Economy

Southeast Asian leaders to vow to fight protectionism

MAS announces senior management changes

Fewer women in good-paying jobs, not unequal wages, behind gender pay gap: Korn Ferry

China, India leaders to hold summit after border row

Malaysia's Najib says markets to decide on ringgit

Singapore retrenchments in Q1 lowest in nearly 7 years, unemployment rate dips: MOM

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
5 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_270418_44.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments in Q1 lowest in nearly 7 years, unemployment rate dips: MOM

Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS announces senior management changes

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

BP_KimMoon_270418_21.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Two Koreas' leaders in historic handshake

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening