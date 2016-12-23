You are here

Singapore's factory output up 11.9% in Nov

Friday, December 23, 2016
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

Singapore's manufacturing output increased 11.9 per cent in November, compared to the same month last year, lifted by the biomedical manufacturing cluster where output grew 34.8 per cent year-on-year.
Excluding biomedical manufacturing, factory output grew 6.4 per cent year-on-year, based on the latest release by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 6.1 per cent in November, with output growth at 5.1 per cent excluding biomedical manufacturing.

