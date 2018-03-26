You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's February factory output beats expectations despite CNY effect

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 1:00 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

semiconductor.jpg
Electronics was once again the star performer, expanding 17.4 per cent last month compared to a year ago. This was attributed mainly to the booming semiconductors segment, which posted a robust growth of 26.7 per cent.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S factory output continued its winning streak in February, beating expectations from economists despite concerns about the Chinese New Year (CNY) effect.

The Economic Development Board on Monday reported that industrial production grew 8.9 per cent in February compared to a year ago, faster than the 4.2 per cent expected by economists in a Bloomberg poll. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 9.1 per cent.

February's factory output growth of 8.9 per cent still lags behind January's stellar expansion of 16.9 per cent, revised down from earlier 17.9 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, however, manufacturing output dipped 0.5 per cent in February from January. With biomedical manufacturing stripped out, output still managed to grow 1.3 per cent from January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Electronics was once again the star performer, expanding 17.4 per cent last month compared to a year ago. This was attributed mainly to the booming semiconductors segment, which posted a robust growth of 26.7 per cent.

The volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster expanded 8.4 per cent, on the back of higher output from the pharmaceuticals segment due to higher production in biological products.

Chemicals output increased 8 per cent, led mainly by petrochemicals, which grew 17 per cent on the back of increased production capacity.

Transport engineering went up 5.4 per cent year on year, attributed mostly to the aerospace segment, which grew a whopping 57.2 per cent as a result of higher volume of repair and maintenance work from commercial airlines.

Precision engineering - which is closely linked to electronics - grew at a sedate pace of 3.4 per cent. While the machinery and systems segment grew 6.6 per cent, other segments such as precision modules and components segment declined due in part to the CNY holiday.

General manufacturing fared the worst, with output declining by 6.3 per cent year on year. This, again, was due to fewer production days in February as a result of CNY.

The festival took place in February this year and January 2017, which muddied up data. Economists said that a clearer picture can only be seen in the next few months.

Government & Economy

Stocks rebound as report of US-China trade talks improves mood

Taiwan scrambles jets as China's air force holds drill near island

Twitter to publish offical info linked to Mexico vote

Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silence on Trump: TV interview

US, South Korea reach agreement on trade, steel tariffs

US sends China to-do list to cut trade imbalances: WSJ

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

Mar 26, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory; STI down 0.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening