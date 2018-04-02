You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity grows for 19th straight month in March

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 9:02 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

mfg.JPG

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing sector saw its 19th straight month of improved conditions in March, as its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 53.0 from an earlier 52.7.

This was a notch faster than economists' expectations of 52.8, according to a poll by Bloomberg.

The PMI, based on surveys, is a leading indicator of economic activity. The higher the reading is above 50, the faster the rate of expansion for the sector from the previous month.

The latest PMI reading was attributed mainly to faster growth in factory output, as well as higher new orders and new exports, according to results released on Monday by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM), which compiles the data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The higher PMI reading was broad-based across most manufacturing sectors, indicating the resilience of the sectors," said SIPMM.

Indicators that recorded a faster rate of expansion included inventory, finished goods stocks, imports, order backlog and supplier deliveries. However, those that saw a slower rate of expansion were input prices and employment.

The electronics sub-sector, which has been leading manufacturing output growth thus far, saw an increase of 0.3 point from the previous month at 52.4. This is its 20th consecutive month of expansion, and the highest reading since April 2011.

The electronics sector's higher PMI reading was led by a faster expansion in factory output, inventory, new orders and new exports.

Even as Singapore's manufacturing sector continues to power along, PMI readings in the rest of Asia's largest economies were down in March. Japan's headline PMI numbers were down for a second consecutive month, but remained in the expansionary zone at 53.1. China's Caixin PMI fell to 51.0 in March, down from 51.6 in February - its weakest reading since November 2017.

Government & Economy

US factory activity slows; construction spending up slightly

South Africa's Winnie Mandela dies after long illness

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Americans' urge to splurge starting to make inflation hawks edgy

China hammers US goods with tariffs as "sparks" of trade war fly

In Gaza, pain but few regrets after deadliest day in years

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX calls for immediate resignation of Midas Holdings executives

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening