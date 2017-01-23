You are here

Slower growth for China's property, financial sectors in Q4

Strong consumer spending, record bank lending contribute to better-than-expected GDP data
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50

Beijing

GROWTH in China's real estate and financial sector slowed in the fourth quarter of 2016, despite an uptick in the overall service sector that contributed to better-than-expected GDP growth in the quarter, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday.

China

