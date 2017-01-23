You are here
Slower growth for China's property, financial sectors in Q4
Strong consumer spending, record bank lending contribute to better-than-expected GDP data
Beijing
GROWTH in China's real estate and financial sector slowed in the fourth quarter of 2016, despite an uptick in the overall service sector that contributed to better-than-expected GDP growth in the quarter, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday.
China
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg