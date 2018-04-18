You are here

Home > Government & Economy

SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek stepping down

Former chief of defence force Neo Kian Hong tipped to take over; announcement could come as early as today
Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180418_SMRT18QU8H_3400054.jpg
Under his watch, SMRT faced major challenges and repeated breakdowns, even as it tried to shore up its ageing infrastructure

Singapore

SMRT chief executive Desmond Kuek is stepping down after 5½ years at the helm, and his successor is expected to be former chief of defence force Neo Kian Hong, according to reliable sources.

Mr Neo, 54, is currently permanent secretary for defence development. He had

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

shopper360's Samuel Chan quits amid alleged misconduct probe

Apr 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UnUsUaL, Ezion, shopper360, First Reit, Keppel-KBS, Ascott Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening