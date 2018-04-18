You are here
SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek stepping down
Former chief of defence force Neo Kian Hong tipped to take over; announcement could come as early as today
Singapore
SMRT chief executive Desmond Kuek is stepping down after 5½ years at the helm, and his successor is expected to be former chief of defence force Neo Kian Hong, according to reliable sources.
Mr Neo, 54, is currently permanent secretary for defence development. He had
