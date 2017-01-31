You are here
Social media for politicians a double-edged sword
Observers weigh in, when asked about Donald Trump's choice of Twitter to converse with the American people
Singapore
THE use of social media by politicians to disseminate official messages can be a double-edged sword - this was the unanimous view of observers, when asked by The Business Times about Twitter being US President Donald Trump's platform of choice to converse with the American
