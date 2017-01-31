You are here

Social media for politicians a double-edged sword

Observers weigh in, when asked about Donald Trump's choice of Twitter to converse with the American people
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:50
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

Mr Trump is believed to be the first truly Twitter-native US president, whose indiscriminate, sometimes emotionally-charged tweets can move stock markets and threaten diplomatic ties.

Singapore

THE use of social media by politicians to disseminate official messages can be a double-edged sword - this was the unanimous view of observers, when asked by The Business Times about Twitter being US President Donald Trump's platform of choice to converse with the American

