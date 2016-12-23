South Korea court issues arrest warrant for daughter of President Park's friend

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Chung Yoo Ra, the daughter of President Park Geun Hye's friend, Choi Soon Sil, who is in custody and on trial in an influence-peddling scandal that led parliament to vote to impeach Park.

[SEOUL] A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Chung Yoo Ra, the daughter of President Park Geun Hye's friend, Choi Soon Sil, who is in custody and on trial in an influence-peddling scandal that led parliament to vote to impeach Park.

Lee Kyu Chul, a spokesman for South Korea's special prosecutor's office, told a news conference on Wednesday they would be asking for the cooperation of German prosecutors to arrest Chung, who they believe is in Germany.

Chung faces several allegations, including obstruction of justice, Mr Lee said. Lawyers for Chung could not be reached immediately.

REUTERS