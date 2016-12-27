You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea Dec consumer sentiment drops to lowest in 7-1/2 years

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 06:42

31549188 - 11_05_2014 - SKOREA CONSUMER.jpg
South Korean consumer sentiment fell to the worst level in more than 7-1/2 years in December, a central bank survey showed, as Koreans anticipated a weaker economy amid political crisis and turbulent financial markets.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean consumer sentiment fell to the worst level in more than 7-1/2 years in December, a central bank survey showed, as Koreans anticipated a weaker economy amid political crisis and turbulent financial markets.

The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) fell to 94.2 in December from 95.8 in November, the Bank of Korea said.

A reading below 100 indicates pessimists outnumber optimists in their expectation of economic and living conditions for the coming month.

The December reading is the lowest since April 2009, when the index was the same level, and marks a further decline from November, when it tumbled to 95.8 from 101.9 a month earlier.

Households were more pessimistic than in November about growth momentum as fears of policy paralysis continued, with a sub-index on households' view of economic assessments falling five points to 55 in December.

South Korea's constitutional court is reviewing the impeachment vote on President Park Geun-Hye passed by parliament on Dec 9. She is accused of colluding with a friend to pressure big businesses into making financial contributions to non-profit foundations.

Ms Park is stripped of her powers while she waits for the court to make ruling on the parliamentary vote, a process that could take up to 180 days.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening