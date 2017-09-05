South Korea navy holds major live-fire drills in warning to North

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[SEOUL] South Korea's navy held major live-fire drills Tuesday to warn the North against any provocations at sea, it said, two days after Pyongyang's biggest nuclear test to date.
"If the enemy launches a provocation above water or under water, we will immediately hit back to bury them at sea," Captain Choi Young Chan, commander of the 13th Maritime Battle Group, said in a statement.
AFP
