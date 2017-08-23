You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea rejects US request to revise trade agreement

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 23:22

41373558 - SOUTH KOREA ECONOMY.jpg
South Korea rejected a US proposal to revise a five-year-old trade deal as the Trump administration pushed for major changes it believes will address the trade imbalance between the two countries.
PHOTO: EPA

[SEOUL] South Korea rejected a US proposal to revise a five-year-old trade deal as the Trump administration pushed for major changes it believes will address the trade imbalance between the two countries.

"The US asked for resolution of its trade imbalance, full implementation of the existing FTA, and modification and amendment of the current deal," South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong told reporters in Seoul after speaking Tuesday with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer via video-conference, followed by talks with US officials in the South Korean capital.

"We told the US that it's necessary to figure out the reasons for the trade imbalance through a joint study to research, analyse and assess the effect of the FTA," Mr Kim said. "From my point of view, there's no agreement regarding negotiations" to revise the deal.

Following Mr Kim's remarks, Mr Lighthizer said President Donald Trump is seeking "substantial improvements" that address the trade imbalance, adding that the US wants to see the deal "fully implemented."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Too many American workers haven't benefited from the accord, and negotiations are an opportunity to address issues such as long-standing requests by the US that South Korea address "burdensome" rules that exclude US firms, Mr Lighthizer said in a statement.

No date was set for a future meeting on the issue, Mr Kim said. However, USTR said discussions will continue in coming weeks.

The agreement could be terminated if either nation said it wanted to do so. That process would take 180 days.

In June, Mr Trump told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that US automakers a should have a "fair shake" for better car sales. Mr Kim said last year that the deal was a "slam dunk-shot" for the US.

South Korea describes Korus as a mutually beneficial deal, basing its argument on a surge in bilateral trade volume. But the US sees it as one of the main reasons for the trade imbalance.

Mr Trump's push to revise the deal is part of his broader drive to reduce his nation's trade deficits with various nations, such as his pursuit of a full renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Countries such as Japan that have large trade surpluses with the US are watching with interest.

The trade issue has emerged just as the US and South Korea need each other's support to fight together against North Korea's nuclear threat. Korus also helps the US on a strategic level as China's economic and political influence grows in the region.

South Korea is the US's seventh-largest trading partner, while the US is South Korea's second-biggest partner, after China. US figures indicate its goods deficit with South Korea was US$27.7 billion last year, or about US$4.4 billion more than the number Korea came up with.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Record reserves turn costly cash pile for India central bank

South Korea's Q2 household debt growth slowest in almost 2 years

Kim orders more production of ICBMs: state media

Bank Indonesia's rate cut shows its comfort with rupiah outlook

Brazil's ex-president Collor is charged in Petrobras graft case

Hong Kong braces for typhoon Hato, flights, ferries cancelled

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
4 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online

cs-generic-ShentonWay19.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Stocks

Hot stock: ComfortDelGro stock revs up on news of possible tie up with rival Uber

Aug 23, 2017
Stocks

KrisEnergy's trading halt fuels speculation of Cambodian oil deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening