South Korea says North Korea must stop challenging peace, end nuclear programme

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 11:11

[SEOUL] South Korea welcomed on Tuesday a new UN Security Council resolution imposing additional sanctions on North Korea over its sixth nuclear test and said the only way for Pyongyang to escape isolation and economic hardship is to end its nuclear programme.

"North Korea needs to realise that a reckless challenge against international peace will only bring about even stronger international sanctions against it," the South's presidential Blue House said.

