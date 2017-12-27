You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea sees growth slowing in 2018 on slowing investment, shrinking workforce

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 2:21 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's government said on Wednesday it expects the economic recovery to continue in 2018 but sees growth at a slightly slower pace than this year as moderating investment and a shrinking workforce weigh on the economy.

The government projected economic growth of about 3 per cent in 2018, slightly below its 3.2 per cent estimate for this year, the fastest since the 3.3 per cent expansion seen in 2014.

The finance ministry's latest outlook for next year, published on Wednesday, is unchanged from its earlier projections made in July, and sits slightly above the Bank of Korea's 2.9 per cent.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is wrapping up this year on a firm note, as exports are expected to rise for a 14th straight month in December on strong global demand for South Korean memory chips and as business gains in confidence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, South Koreans hold record debt while the nation's workforce is shrinking, which could hurt spending in 2018 as interest rates rise.

"Growth momentum will continue (next year)," the ministry said in a statement. "In the second half, price growth of semiconductors will wane while facility investments could slow, weakening domestic recovery momentum."

The ministry expects exports growth to moderate to 4 per cent in 2018 from an estimated 15.8 per cent expansion this year, while facility investment will grow at a slower 3.3 per cent after soaring 14.1 per cent this year.

The government also sees shrinking of the working age population, which accounted for 72.9 per cent of the total population in 2016, to accelerate in 2018 at a much faster rate than those of Japan and the United States.

"The world's fastest aging population will slow growth and act as a burden in macroeconomic policies," the ministry said.

Addressing income inequality and job creation will top President Moon Jae-in's economic policies in 2018, as he seeks to generate growth more from household spending and less from exports.

To help sustain growth, the ministry will front-load 58 per cent of next year's fiscal spending into the first half of the year. It will also increase public housing, subsidies for university tuition fees and enforce the new minimum wages.

South Korea is raising its minimum wage by 16 per cent to 7,530 won (S$9.40) per hour in 2018, the biggest jump in nearly two decade, affecting nearly one in four South Korean workers.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

India to borrow extra 500 billion rupees as revenues slow

Abu Dhabi's IPIC says Malaysian fund 1MDB has paid settlement amount in full

Record exports help lift Vietnam's 2017 GDP growth to 6.81%

Support slides for Merkel serving full term as coalition talks beckon

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening