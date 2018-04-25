You are here

South Korea, US expected to hold summit in mid-May: South Korean official

Wed, Apr 25, 2018 - 11:12 AM

South Korea and the United States are likely to hold a summit in mid-May, a South Korean presidential official said on Wednesday.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity, ahead of a separate proposed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

South Korean President Moon Jae In and Mr Trump are also scheduled to speak by a phone shortly after the inter-Korean summit this Friday wraps up, the presidential Blue House said.

