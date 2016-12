South Korea's Constitutional Court allowed on Thursday the admission of prosecutors' investigation documents in President Park Geun-hye's impeachment proceedings, dismissing an objection by Park's defence team.

The court also reviewed procedural plans to rule on an impeachment vote passed by parliament on Dec 9.

