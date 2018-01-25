You are here

South Korean economy grows 3.1% in 2017

Thu, Jan 25, 2018

South Korea's economy grew at its fastest pace in three years in 2017, the central bank said Thursday, thanks to robust exports of tech products including semiconductors and growing consumer spending.
The South - the world's 11th-largest economy and fourth-largest in Asia - expanded 3.1 per cent last year, up from 2.8 per cent in 2016 and the fastest since 2014's 3.3 per cent, the Bank of Korea said.

"Consumer spending showed moderate improvement while investments in construction and corporate infrastructure also rose significantly," it said in a statement.

Production in the country's manufacturing sector expanded by 4.2 per cent last year - the highest since 2011 when it grew 6.5 per cent.

Investment in corporate infrastructure jumped 14.6 per cent - the fastest since 2010 - as local firms led by Samsung invested heavily to build or expand plants.

In 2016 Samsung Electronics - the world's largest chipmaker - invested over 40 trillion won (S$49.2 billion) on infrastructure, and it is reported to have invested far more last year.

Consumer spending also rose 2.6 per cent in 2017 - the fastest pace since 2011.

In the fourth quarter the economy grew 3.0 per cent year-on-year, the central bank added.

It earlier predicted that the country's economy would grow 3.0 per cent this year - in line with estimates by the IMF and OECD.

