South Korea's finance minister says will press Korea's case if US makes 'irrational' trade demands

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 09:50

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday said the government will vigorously argue Korea's case should the US make any unreasonable trade demands.

"We will actively promote our stance on any irrational demands from the US, and use any rational demands (on trade) to improve our regulations to remove any impediments to the fourth industrial revolution," Yoo Il Ho said in a meeting with ministers in Seoul.

He said the government would strengthen its communications when US President-elect Donald Trump takes office later this month, and will meet with global investors next week in New York to promote the economy.

REUTERS

