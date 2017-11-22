South Korea's Nov 1-20 exports jump 9.7% y-o-y: customs agency

South Korea's exports from Nov 1 to Nov 20 rose 9.7 per cent from a year earlier, the customs agency said on Tuesday, while imports jumped 14 per cent over the same period.

Exports to China and the United States increased by 21.1 per cent and 11.0 per cent respectively, while shipments to Vietnam jumped by 39.4 per cent, the Korea Customs Service said.

Semiconductors and petrochemical products drove overall exports, rising 63.5 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.

Full month figures are slated to be released on Dec 1.

In October, exports rose 7.1 per cent year-on-year, while imports gained 7.9 per cent.

REUTERS