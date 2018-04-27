You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Southeast Asian leaders to vow to fight protectionism

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 1:26 PM

BP_Asean_270418_54.jpg
Leaders from the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are expected to pledge to fight protectionism when they meet in the city-state on Saturday, according to a draft of their final statement seen by AFP.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SINGAPORE] Southeast Asian leaders are expected to rally against protectionism at a summit in Singapore this weekend amid fears that tit-for-tat tariffs between the US and China could escalate into a global trade war.

A region of around 650 million people, Southeast Asia is home to some of the world's fastest growing economies, thanks largely to the benefits of free and open trade.

But officials and analysts have warned that an escalation of trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies poses a risk to the region's growth outlook.

Leaders from the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are expected to pledge to fight protectionism when they meet in the city-state on Saturday, according to a draft of their final statement seen by AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The statement warns of "uncertainties surrounding global economic recovery, the rising trends of protectionism, and global policy uncertainties".

"We reiterated our strong commitment to open and inclusive regionalism, free and open markets and underscored the critical importance of the rules-based multilateral trading system," it says.

US President Donald Trump sent shock waves around the world last month when he imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

He also authorised tariffs on about US$50 billion worth of Chinese exports in response to Beijing's alleged theft of American intellectual property.

Beijing has responded by slapping duties on key US agricultural exports, in measures intended to target the American president's support base - and could also do so for the sensitive US soybean industry.

Mr Trump accuses China of driving up a yawning, US$337 billion trade deficit with the United States through unfair trade practices.

The leaders will also welcome Friday's historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in while calling on Pyongyang to get rid of its atomic weapons.

On the disputed South China Sea, the leaders are expected to take note of "the concerns expressed by some leaders on the land reclamations and activities in the area, which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions and may undermine peace, security and stability in the region".

Four Asean states - Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam - have laid partial claims to the sea, pitting them against China which asserts sovereignty over almost the entire area.

China rankled its smaller neighbours when it carried out massive land reclamations in the sea, and is now putting up structures, which analysts say include runways and military facilities.

 

 

AFP

Government & Economy

MAS announces senior management changes

Fewer women in good-paying jobs, not unequal wages, behind gender pay gap: Korn Ferry

China, India leaders to hold summit after border row

Malaysia's Najib says markets to decide on ringgit

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

Singapore retrenchments in Q1 lowest in nearly 7 years, unemployment rate dips: MOM

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
5 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_45.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

BP_CBD_270418_44.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments in Q1 lowest in nearly 7 years, unemployment rate dips: MOM

Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS announces senior management changes

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening