Spain to revise 2018 economic forecast to above 2.5%: Econ Minister

[MADRID] Spain will raise its economic growth forecast for this year to at least above 2.5 per cent from a current prediction of 2.3 per cent, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.
"The projections that will accompany the next budget will include for sure a revision upwards of the growth rate ... the scenario is a growth rate clearly above 2.5 per cent," Mr de Guindos said during a conference to mark Spain Investor Day.
Spain cut this year's growth prediction in the midst of a political crisis in the wealthy region of Catalonia in October, though the government has said that, if the problem was resolved, the forecast would be increased.
REUTERS
