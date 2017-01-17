S'pore Budget 2017: NTUC calls for greater support to help workers move into new economy

THE Singapore labour movement wants the government to provide greater support to help workers move into the jobs of tomorrow.

This is in light of the current economic state, said the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in a statement on Tuesday.

Calling for targeted assistance for working people, NTUC said that it is particularly concerned about the "working people's ability to maintain their competitiveness in this challenging environment, brought about by rapid technological disruption, new requirements for skills, changing employment structures, and an ageing and shrinking workforce".

NTUC said that its proposal focused on four key areas: job placement to address cyclical and structural unemployment; progression for workers to move into new and future jobs; productivity to unleash the potential of workers; and protection for workers in new forms of employment.

On top of these four areas, NTUC said that it is important for the tripartite movement to evolve and cooperate "to deepen at the sectoral level".

It said that government agencies should institutionalise staff exchanges and cross-learning between the civil service, the labour movement and the Singapore National Employers Federation.

This will help strengthen mutual understanding and trust among future generations of tripartite leaders.

At the same time, it said, tripartism should be introduced as a foundation module for human resource practitioners, employers, businesses and foreign investors.

Its recommendations for Singapore Budget 2017 were submitted to the Ministry of Finance last month.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be delivering the Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 20.