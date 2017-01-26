You are here

Home > Government & Economy

S'pore improves ranking further in survey on least corrupt nations

It tops score for Asia and moves up from 8th to 7th position globally
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50
by
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

34977060 - 29_05_2015 - pixritz.jpg
Singapore remained the country perceived to be Asia's least corrupt in 2016 and moved up a notch in the global rankings, according to an annual survey by Transparency International (TI).
ST PHOTO

Singapore

SINGAPORE remained the country perceived to be Asia's least corrupt in 2016 and moved up a notch in the global rankings, according to an annual survey by Transparency International (TI).

Singapore's position in the Corruption Perceptions Index improved to seventh in 2016

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening