You are here
S'pore improves ranking further in survey on least corrupt nations
It tops score for Asia and moves up from 8th to 7th position globally
Singapore
SINGAPORE remained the country perceived to be Asia's least corrupt in 2016 and moved up a notch in the global rankings, according to an annual survey by Transparency International (TI).
Singapore's position in the Corruption Perceptions Index improved to seventh in 2016
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg