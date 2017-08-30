S'pore ready to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
SINGAPORE is ready to send its CH-47 Chinook helicopters to assist in the relief operations following Hurricane Harvey's devastation of parts of Texas, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Tuesday.
The tandem-rotor, heavy-lift
