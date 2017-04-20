You are here

Home > Government & Economy

S'pore retains 10th spot in FDI Confidence Index

Some 30% of respondents were more optimistic about S'pore's economic outlook than a year ago
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

40232833 - 18_10_2016 - pixgeneric.jpg
Better economic outlook led to investors retaining Singapore at the 10th spot on the 2017 AT Kearney Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index.
ST PHOTO

Singapore

BETTER economic outlook led to investors retaining Singapore at the 10th spot on the 2017 AT Kearney Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index, even if political uncertainties wavered their confidence.

The city-state is in 10th position this year - similar to last

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening