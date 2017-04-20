You are here
S'pore retains 10th spot in FDI Confidence Index
Some 30% of respondents were more optimistic about S'pore's economic outlook than a year ago
Singapore
BETTER economic outlook led to investors retaining Singapore at the 10th spot on the 2017 AT Kearney Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index, even if political uncertainties wavered their confidence.
The city-state is in 10th position this year - similar to last
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg