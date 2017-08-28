S'pore unit makes 95% of global leader's products

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
CONSTANT innovation is the key to the success of Sciex, the global leader in mass spectrometry. The billion-dollar firm supplies over 30 per cent of the world's market for mass spectrometers.
And 95 per cent of its global products are manufactured in Singapore, at its 90,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal