You are here

Home > Government & Economy

S'pore would have done well if it grows 2-3% a year for next decade

PM Lee adds that it may be a more expensive operating environment, but businesses still find it worthwhile to be here
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 05:50
by
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20170121_UWPMLEE21_2703228.jpg
Mr Lee at the seventh and final "Pioneering The Future" forum on Friday at the Arts House. Han Fook Kwang, The Straits Times's editor-at-large, moderated the session.
PHOTO: DESMOND WEE / THE STRAITS TIMES

Singapore

THE Singapore economy is on a "steady path" and stable, and the government is monitoring the growth numbers "very closely", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a dialogue on Friday night.

"I wouldn't say we are anxious, but we are watching to see where (the economy)

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Car registrations jump 52%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening