You are here
S'pore would have done well if it grows 2-3% a year for next decade
PM Lee adds that it may be a more expensive operating environment, but businesses still find it worthwhile to be here
Singapore
THE Singapore economy is on a "steady path" and stable, and the government is monitoring the growth numbers "very closely", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a dialogue on Friday night.
"I wouldn't say we are anxious, but we are watching to see where (the economy)
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg