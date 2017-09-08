SRA to embark on LEAD+ programme to help Singapore retail sector boost productivity

The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will embark on the Local Enterprise and Association Development Plus (LEAD+) programme to lead the retail industry to enhance productivity, business growth and industry competitiveness.

This was announced on Friday at the Singapore Retail Industry Conference (SRIC) held at Suntec Convention Centre.

R Dhinakaran, president of the SRA, highlighted that the SRA curated the LEAD+ programme to "further its cause and advance the initiatives under the Retail ITM to help bring about greater value creation through innovation; enhance retailers productivity and capabilities; maximise workforce potential as well as enhance their branding for improved business growth".

Opportunities under the LEAD+ programme include leading an overseas study mission trip to the NRF Retail's BIG Show New York in January next year, developing an SRA website mobile portal and a GoSpree merchant mobile App, and enhancing the GoSpree App with more features to reward members and enable data analytics.