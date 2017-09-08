You are here

Home > Government & Economy

SRA to embark on LEAD+ programme to help Singapore retail sector boost productivity

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 11:59
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

ariffin-avgss15-6034.jpg
The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will embark on the Local Enterprise and Association Development Plus (LEAD+) programme to lead the retail industry to enhance productivity, business growth and industry competitiveness.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will embark on the Local Enterprise and Association Development Plus (LEAD+) programme to lead the retail industry to enhance productivity, business growth and industry competitiveness.

This was announced on Friday at the Singapore Retail Industry Conference (SRIC) held at Suntec Convention Centre.

R Dhinakaran, president of the SRA, highlighted that the SRA curated the LEAD+ programme to "further its cause and advance the initiatives under the Retail ITM to help bring about greater value creation through innovation; enhance retailers productivity and capabilities; maximise workforce potential as well as enhance their branding for improved business growth".

Opportunities under the LEAD+ programme include leading an overseas study mission trip to the NRF Retail's BIG Show New York in January next year, developing an SRA website mobile portal and a GoSpree merchant mobile App, and enhancing the GoSpree App with more features to reward members and enable data analytics.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Incubator for designers and other initiatives planned to rejuvenate Singapore retail scene

China Aug exports rise 5.5%, imports up 13.3%

Oil-rich Norway struggles to beat its 'petroholism'

Mexico expels North Korean ambassador after nuclear test

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

US airlines scramble to evacuate residents ahead of Hurricane Irma

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Incubator for designers and other initiatives planned to rejuvenate Singapore retail scene

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening