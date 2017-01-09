You are here

HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Startups see growing government support

City's innovation and startup ecosystem has been bolstered in recent years by the growth in incubators, accelerator programmes and co-working spaces
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 05:50
by
hpeishan@sph.com.sg@PeiShanBT

The business and economic potential of such a collaboration and the spark it could give to innovation and enterprise are exciting prospects that could, in future, be lived out halfway around the world in Hong Kong, said Kevin Au, co-founder and director of the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Center for Entrepreneurship.
Hong Kong

IMAGINE being able to move Silicon Valley from the United States' West Coast and placing the technology hub right next to the eastern pulsating metropolis of New York City.

The business and economic potential of such a collaboration and the spark it could give to

