You are here
HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Startups see growing government support
City's innovation and startup ecosystem has been bolstered in recent years by the growth in incubators, accelerator programmes and co-working spaces
Hong Kong
IMAGINE being able to move Silicon Valley from the United States' West Coast and placing the technology hub right next to the eastern pulsating metropolis of New York City.
The business and economic potential of such a collaboration and the spark it could give to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg