STB appoints new global media agency

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed Zenith as its new global media agency for a two-year period starting April 1.

Zenith was appointed following an open request for proposal (RFP) for a global media planning and buying agency in October last year.

The contract for incumbent media agency MEC, which has worked with STB for the past eight years, expires in March.

Zenith's two-year contract may be renewed on an annual basis for an additional period of up to two years, subject to performance, STB said in a release on Friday.