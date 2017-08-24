You are here

STB, EDB launch unified Passion Made Possible brand for Singapore

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 18:31
SINGAPORE Tourism Board (STB) and Economic Development Board (EDB) jointly unveiled a unified brand on Thursday to market the island republic internationally for both tourism and business.

Called Passion Made Possible, it aimed at showcasing Singapore's attitude and mindset - a passionate, never-settling spirit of determination and enterprise that constantly pursues possibilities and reinvention.

The revamped brand, which came seven years after YourSingapore was introduced, was launched by Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran at Infinite Studios, located at Media Circle, on Thursday evening.

The new brand took about a year to be conceptualised, starting with qualitative and quantitative research on what Singapore stands for. The research involved close to 4,500 respondents, who comprised residents, industry stakeholders and international audiences in Singapore and across 10 countries.

It took a different approach from previous brands such as STB's YourSingapore and EDB's Future Ready Singapore as it provides the opportunity and platform for Singaporeans and residents to showcase their enterprising and persevering spirit to the world, STB's assistant chief executive for marketing group Lynette Pang said.

Its chief executive Lionel Yeo said: "With Passion Made Possible, STB is presenting a brand that can tell a fuller Singapore story beyond just tourism. This brand articulates what we stand for as a country and supports the telling of many stories about this destination and its people. ... This brand is in line with quality tourism as it will appeal to the more sophisticated tourists who are seeking more aspirational value propositions in their travel."

Adding, EDB's chairman Beh Swan Gin said that Singapore is making the shift from being primarily an investment-driven economy to one that is led by innovation, particularly "seeking to create new products, services and solutions that will have stronger impact in Asia".

"It is timely to send a strong and clear signal that companies can do this successfully from Singapore and turn possibilities into reality," he said.

Following its debut, Passion Made Possible will be unveiled in various cities worldwide, starting with its global tour at Singapore: Inside Out Tokyo on Friday. It will be rolled out across the Asia-Pacific region and longer-haul markets such as Europe and the US from September.
