You are here
ASEAN FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRAL BANKERS MEETING
Sustaining growth, boosting resilience and innovation on agenda at upcoming meet
Finance Minister Heng also highlights roundtable to discuss Asean infrastructure funding gap
Singapore
ASEAN Finance Ministers will be looking at how to sustain growth, boost resilience and foster innovation when they meet next week in Singapore.
At a media briefing ahead of next week's 4th Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting, Finance Minister Heng
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg