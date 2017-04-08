You are here

Swedish police arrest second man after Stockholm attack: SVT

Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 08:32

Swedish police has arrested a second man after the Friday truck attack in Stockholm which killed four and injured 15 people.
[STOCKHOLM] Swedish police has arrested a second man after the Friday truck attack in Stockholm which killed four and injured 15 people, Swedish public broadcaster SVT said, citing police sources.

According to SVT the man was arrested in the northern suburb Hjulsta and he is said to be connected to the man who was arrested earlier on Friday.

Swedish police confirmed earlier on Friday that it had identified a person arrested in another Stockholm suburb and who resembled the picture and description of a man that police went public with after the truck attack.

