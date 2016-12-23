You are here
Swiss watchdog fines seven banks US$100m for rate-rigging
Offenders operated cartels to influence Libor and Euribor benchmarks
Geneva
SWITZERLAND handed out about US$100 million in antitrust fines against seven United States and European banks for participating in cartels to manipulate widely used financial benchmarks.
JPMorgan Chase & Co was fined 33.9 million francs (S$47.8 million) for operating a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg