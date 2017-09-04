Taiwan August exports seen rising again, inflation to quicken: poll

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's exports likely rose for the 11th consecutive month in August, ahead of the traditionally busy season for tech manufacturers although the pace may have eased slightly.

The median forecast of 14 analysts polled by Reuters expected August exports to expand 11.5 per cent from a year earlier, slowing from 12.5 per cent in July.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The consumer price index in August likely rose 1.12 per cent from a year earlier, accelerating from 0.77 per cent in July.

REUTERS