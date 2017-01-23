Taiwan Dec seasonally adjusted jobless rate lowest in 14 months at 3.82%

Taiwan's jobless rate in December improved to 3.82 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, its lowest level in more than a year, the government said Monday.

The rate was the lowest since 3.81 per cent was recorded in Oct 2015, government data showed.

However, for 2016, the average seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.92 per cent, worse than the 3.78 per cent of 2015, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

