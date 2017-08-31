You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan passes special budget for infrastructure stimulus plan

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:16

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's parliament on Thursday passed a special budget for a major infrastructure development plan, managing to steer it through fierce debate in the legislature with only a modest spending cut from the original proposal.

The budget was cut by 1.7 per cent to NT$107 billion (S$4.79 billion) for the first phase, after wrangling between the majority ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Kuomintang Party (KMT) over the past four days on how the funds should be allocated.

The original stimulus plan first proposed in March was worth NT$840 billion in total, and was later cut by half to NT$420 billion as authorities sought to bolster domestic demand and rebalance the island's export-driven economy.

Taiwan's economy is showing signs of recovery, prompting the government earlier this month to raise its growth forecast for 2017 and predict further gains in 2018, thanks to solid demand for components used in smartphones and other tech gadgets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But concerns that Taiwan's economy has become too heavily reliant on exports were a motivating factor for the domestic infrastructure development bill passed on Thursday.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Forty people feared trapped in Mumbai building collapse: official

Trump needs rethink on China, ex-North Korea negotiators say

Temasek's Vertex adds Kasikornbank for new venture capital fund

How Trump's immigration crackdown could slow flood-hit Houston's efforts to rebuild

Modi cash ban a 'total failure' as 99% of banned notes are back

British PM says no plans to quit

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

SIA 18164456.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

SIA, Alaska Airlines to launch codeshare flights

qantas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Qantas flights from Sydney to London to transit in Singapore instead of Dubai

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening