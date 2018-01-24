You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan president says does not exclude possibility of China attack

Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 4:23 PM

BP_Tsai_230118_74.jpg
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that she does not exclude the possibility of China attacking the self-ruled island, amid heightened tensions between the two sides including an increasing number of Chinese military drills near Taiwan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that she does not exclude the possibility of China attacking the self-ruled island, amid heightened tensions between the two sides including an increasing number of Chinese military drills near Taiwan.

Beijing has taken an increasingly hostile stance towards Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province, since the election two years ago of Ms Tsai of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party.

China suspects Ms Tsai wants to push for formal independence, a red line for Communist Party leaders in Beijing, though she has said she wants to maintain the status quo and is committed to ensuring peace.

In recent months, China has stepped up military drills around Taiwan, alarming Taipei. China says the exercises are routine, but that it will not tolerate any attempt by the island to declare independence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"No one can exclude this possibility. We will need to see whether their policymakers are reasonable policymakers or not," Ms Tsai said in an interview on Taiwan television broadcast late on Monday, when asked whether China could attack Taiwan.

"When you consider it (Taiwan-China relationship) from a regional perspective, any reasonable policymaker will have to very carefully deliberate as to whether launching war is an option," Ms Tsai said.

"When our government faces resistance and pressure from China, we will find our method to resist this. This is very important," she added.

"In terms of China circulating around Taiwan or carrying out other military activities, our military is carefully following every action and movement in the scope of its monitoring," Ms Tsai said. "Our military is very confident to face these situations." China considers proudly democratic Taiwan to be its sacred territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control.

Taiwan and China have also traded accusations this month about China's opening of new civilian aviation routes close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the Taiwan Strait.

Although China has cut off a formal dialogue mechanism with Taiwan, Ms Tsai acknowledged that both sides currently have a method for communications to avoid misunderstanding.

Taiwan has been pressing for the United States, its main source of arms, to provide more advanced equipment, but has also been trying to bolster its own weapons programmes, to avoid what Ms Tsai termed "certain political difficulties" that come with buying weapons overseas in the teeth of Chinese opposition.

Ms Tsai said she believed one day Taiwan would be able to produce its own submarines, an item Taipei has long pressed for to face China's navy.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ms Tsai's remarks.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Empty British seats in EU parliament go up for grabs post-Brexit

India set sights on US$5t economy by 2025

The winners and losers in Trump's trade crackdown

EU removes Panama, seven others from tax-haven blacklist, promoting criticism

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan says trans-Pacific trade pact, without US, to be signed in March

Editor's Choice

BT_20180123_VIPOP23_3275358.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Foreign workforce: take into account economic cycles

232840660.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble stock up on news of potential buyer

BT_20180123_LKENBLOC23_3275543.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

Two more collective sale tenders launched

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
3 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
4 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation at 0.6% for 2017 after consumer prices edge up 0.4% in December

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6x2zqx2kqg7taoor61v.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey

Jan 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS cuts transaction fee for SME payments as more SMEs go online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening