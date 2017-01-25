Taiwan Q4 preliminary GDP growth at 2.58%, fastest in 7 quarters

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's economy expanded 2.58 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the same period a year earlier, preliminary figures from the government showed on Wednesday.

It was the strongest annual pace of growth since the first quarter of 2015 when the economy grew 4.01 per cent, but below the 3.1 per cent median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

For the full-year of 2016, the economy grew 1.4 per cent, compared with the 0.72 per cent of 2015.

