You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan Q4 preliminary GDP growth at 2.58%, fastest in 7 quarters

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 09:03

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's economy expanded 2.58 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the same period a year earlier, preliminary figures from the government showed on Wednesday.

It was the strongest annual pace of growth since the first quarter of 2015 when the economy grew 4.01 per cent, but below the 3.1 per cent median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

For the full-year of 2016, the economy grew 1.4 per cent, compared with the 0.72 per cent of 2015.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening