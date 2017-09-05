You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 17:26

fa-tcj-20170905.jpg
A core member of the fourth-generation political leadership team will leave the Cabinet to become Speaker of Parliament.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

[SINGAPORE] A core member of the fourth-generation political leadership team will leave the Cabinet to become Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, 48, will resign as Minister for Social and Family Development to be nominated as Singapore's 10th Speaker by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong when the House sits on Sept 11.

Taking over Mr Tan at the helm of the Ministry for Social and Family Development is Minister Desmond Lee, 41, who will remain Second Minister for National Development but relinquish his posts as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Home Affairs.

The changes were announced by the PMO in a statement on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"PM Lee has briefed PAP MPs on his nomination and received their full support," the statement said.

The Speaker cannot be elected from members who are office holders. The post of Speaker fell vacant when Madam Halimah Yacob resigned from the post on Aug 7 to contest this month's presidential election.

The PMO also announced that Mrs Josephine Teo will also be appointed as Second Minister for Home Affairs.

She will relinquish her appointment as Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and will continue as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Manpower.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Latest Nafta talks said to near end without big breakthrough

Indonesia to bar Myanmar protest at world's biggest Buddhist temple

Strong activity in German services pushes up inflation

May aims to speed Brexit talks with speech in coming weeks

Putin warns of 'global catastrophe' in North Korea impasse

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

fa-noble-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group shareholders approve sale of North Americas gas and power unit to Mercuria

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

nursing.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's community care sector to get close to S$12m boost in talent development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening