Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

[SINGAPORE] A core member of the fourth-generation political leadership team will leave the Cabinet to become Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, 48, will resign as Minister for Social and Family Development to be nominated as Singapore's 10th Speaker by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong when the House sits on Sept 11.

Taking over Mr Tan at the helm of the Ministry for Social and Family Development is Minister Desmond Lee, 41, who will remain Second Minister for National Development but relinquish his posts as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Home Affairs.

The changes were announced by the PMO in a statement on Tuesday.

"PM Lee has briefed PAP MPs on his nomination and received their full support," the statement said.

The Speaker cannot be elected from members who are office holders. The post of Speaker fell vacant when Madam Halimah Yacob resigned from the post on Aug 7 to contest this month's presidential election.

The PMO also announced that Mrs Josephine Teo will also be appointed as Second Minister for Home Affairs.

She will relinquish her appointment as Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and will continue as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Manpower.

