You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tears and cheers greet China's new economic zone

Businesses see only modest payouts after relocation; authorities hope area will flourish into a growth hub
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170417_CPZONE17_2842066.jpg
The planned Xiongan New Area measures just 2,000 sq km and has less than one per cent of Beijing's economic output. But the proposal to turn it into a huge modern metropolis sparked a real estate speculation frenzy as home buyers descended on the previously unknown area.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Xiongan, China

BUSINESS owner Hu Weibing weeps at the prospect of losing everything, including his home, after China's surprise announcement to transform a rural spot outside Beijing into a modern metropolis nearly three times the size of New York City.

Mr Hu's family-run clothing

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening