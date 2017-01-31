You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:21

41358428 - 30_01_2017 - US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SMALL BUSINESS LEADERS.jpg
A group of technology companies is planning to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging US President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for GitHub, a company that makes software development tools, which is organizing the meeting.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] A group of technology companies is planning to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging US President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for GitHub, a company that makes software development tools, which is organizing the meeting.

Alphabet Inc's Google, Airbnb Inc and Netflix Inc are among the companies invited to the meeting, a separate person familiar with the situation said.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening