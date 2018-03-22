You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tech giants express concern over Singapore plan to fight fake news

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 3:19 PM

[SINGAPORE] Global tech giants including Facebook and Twitter on Thursday expressed concern about a possible Singapore plan to bring in a new law to tackle the threat of fake news, saying sufficient rules are already in place.

Officials of Facebook, Twitter and Google attended a parliamentary hearing on how to counter the threat that Singapore said it was particularly vulnerable to due to its size, its role as a global financial hub and its ethnic and religious mix.

They were among 79 people asked to speak in parliament over the eight days set for the hearing. Singapore is among the countries looking to introduce legislation, so far unspecified, to rein in fake news, a trend that has stirred concern that such laws could be used to exert government control over the media.

"We do not believe that legislation is the best approach to addressing the issue," Alvin Tan, Facebook's head of public policy for Southeast Asia, said in a written submission. "Singapore already has a variety of existing laws and regulations which address hate speech, defamation and the spreading of false news."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore ranks 151 among 180 countries rated in the World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders, a non-government group that promotes freedom of information.

Lawmakers in the United States and Europe have called for probes into how Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica to access data on 50 million users and use it to help the election campaign of US President Donald Trump.

Microblogging site Twitter also shared concerns about Singapore's plans.

"No single company, governmental or non-governmental actor, should be the arbiter of truth," Kathleen Reen, Twitter's director of Public Policy for Asia Pacific, said.

A parliamentary panel set up to consider possible measures, including legislation, drew 164 written responses from the public, a record for reactions to such a committee on any issue.

Many of the examples of fake news, cited in a Singapore government paper on deliberate online falsehoods published in January, came from abroad.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump said to plan to impose US$50b in China tariffs

The US targets most vulnerable to China trade retaliation

Britain urged to prioritise travel in Brexit talks to help create jobs

Texas serial bomber made video confession before blowing himself up: police

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

French energy firm Engie to invest S$80m in Singapore innovation centre, create 170 jobs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
2 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
3 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
4 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
5 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_220318_34.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring

Mar 22, 2018
Government & Economy

300 funded assessments to help companies adopt advanced manufacturing

Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo cites 'impossible' timeframe for auditors to make call

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening