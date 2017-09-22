You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai authorities close in on Yingluck's escape accomplices

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 6:46 PM

[BANGKOK] Thai authorities are closing in on the people who helped former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra flee the country last month, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said on Friday.

Ms Shinawatra, 50, whose government was ousted by the military in 2014, disappeared from Thailand shortly before a Supreme Court verdict in a negligence case against her.

The deputy prime minister told the media that Ms Yingluck left Thailand by crossing to neighboring Cambodia by land via the Aranyaprathet border district in Sa Kaeo province, almost 300 km east of the capital Bangkok.

He said authorities had seized a vehicle believed to have been used to take Ms Yingluck to the Cambodian border. The vehicle was found near a house in Nakhon Pathom province, north of Bangkok. Police said the owner, based on the car registration, did not match the person who had the car at the time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Three police officers were questioned on Thursday night.

Mr Prawit said the three men admitted to helping drive Ms Yingluck to the border, but no charges have yet been filed.

"All three of them gave us useful information. We are working on the investigation and consolidation of the evidence," deputy national police chief General Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul said.

A police source who does not wish to be named told Reuters that the ongoing investigation has revealed that a former police chief who has closed relationship with the Shinawatra family masterminded Ms Yingluck's escape.

Ms Yingluck's whereabouts remain unknown.

The Supreme Court has issued an arrest warrant against Ms Yingluck and rescheduled the verdict for her negligence case to Sept 27.

Ms Yingluck faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of negligence over a costly rice subsidy scheme that helped to bring her to power in a 2011 general election.

Ms Yingluck has accused the military government of political persecution. She pleaded innocent to the negligence charge.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Connectivity, innovation and talent are keys to next lap for Maritime Singapore

Australian court rules senator was British citizen when nominated

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German economy strengthens in boost to Euro region outlook

Eurozone businesses end the third quarter on a high note

Britain will meet its Brexit financial obligations - minister

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening