You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai Dec exports up 8.6% y-o-y, below forecast

Mon, Jan 22, 2018 - 1:19 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose for a tenth straight month in December, but at a slower pace than the previous month and below expectations, and posted its first trade deficit in five months.

Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 8.6 per cent in December from a year earlier after jumping 13.4 per cent in November, commerce ministry data showed on Monday.

That missed the median forecast of a 10.65 per cent rise from economists polled by Reuters.

The export gains were led by cars, computers and parts and rubber.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Imports in December rose 16.6 per cent from a year earlier after increasing 13.7 per cent in November, and more than the forecast of a 10.35 per cent rise.

That resulted in a trade deficit of US$0.28 billion in December, the first deficit since July 2017, compared with a forecast of US$1.1 billion surplus.

In 2017, exports grew 9.9 per cent, while imports jumped 14.71 per cent, giving a trade surplus of US$13.9 billion, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, an official at the commerce ministry, said at a briefing.

The ministry expects export growth of 5-7 per cent this year.

Shipments rebounded last year, despite the baht strengthening 9 per cent against the dollar. In 2016, exports rose just 0.5 per cent after three years of contraction.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Saudi graft settlements may top US$100 billion as probe nears end

IMF sees global growth picking up as US tax cuts gain traction

Growth obsession is fueling inequality around world, WEF says

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Anxiety for US federal workers facing government shutdown furloughs

Rohingya repatriation won't begin Tuesday as planned: Bangladesh

Editor's Choice

file6ucye3yxag1tkv0gbhl.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market

BT_20180122_YORADIO221GEO_3273291.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Consumer

Tune in to Money FM 89.3 for business news starting Jan 29

BT_20180122_RCCOL22PIWG_3273927.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Stocks

Markets unfazed by US government shutdown

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 Durian dash
3 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
4 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
5 Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Willingness to pay taxes key to dynamic and inclusive economy: MAS chief

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources

Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Leadership of Singapore must not become aged, and renewal is key: DPM Teo Chee Hean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening