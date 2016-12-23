Thai economy may grow more than 3.2% next year: central bank chief

Thailand's economy may expand more than the central bank's forecast of 3.2 per cent thanks to government spending and improved exports, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santipraphob also told reporters he expected increased volatility in capital movements.

The BOT this week maintained its economic growth forecast at 3.2 per cent for both this year and in 2017. Last year's growth was 2.8 per cent.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy has struggled to regain traction after years of sluggish exports and domestic demand.

REUTERS