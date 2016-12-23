You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai economy may grow more than 3.2% next year: central bank chief

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 14:13

thailand.jpg
Thailand's economy may expand more than the central bank's forecast of 3.2 per cent thanks to government spending and improved exports, the central bank governor said on Friday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy may expand more than the central bank's forecast of 3.2 per cent thanks to government spending and improved exports, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santipraphob also told reporters he expected increased volatility in capital movements.

The BOT this week maintained its economic growth forecast at 3.2 per cent for both this year and in 2017. Last year's growth was 2.8 per cent.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy has struggled to regain traction after years of sluggish exports and domestic demand.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
5 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening