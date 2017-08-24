Thai July exports up 10.5% y-o-y, below forecast

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[BANGKOK] Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose for a fifth straight month in July, but fell short of expectations, as demand from major markets increased.
Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, rose 10.5 per cent in July from a year earlier after June's 11.7 per cent rise, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday. A Reuters poll expected an annual rise of 11.6 per cent in July.
In January-July, exports grew 8.2 per cent from a year earlier, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, an official at the Commerce Ministry, said at a briefing.
Exports have just recovered this year, but are under pressure from a strong baht, which has appreciated 7.7 per cent against the US dollar this year, the biggest gain in Asia.
The ministry said on Wednesday it expected exports to rise 5-6 per cent this year, compared with the earlier 5 per cent target, after a 0.5 per cent rise last year following three years of decline.
Imports in July increased 18.5 per cent from a year earlier, compared with the forecast of a 13 per cent rise.
Thailand had a trade deficit of US$188 million in July, the first deficit in more than two years, compared with a poll forecast of a US$800 million surplus.
Many of the materials Thailand imports are assembled into completed goods and shipped out again.
REUTERS
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal