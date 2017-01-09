You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand expects tourism revenue of nearly US$50b in 2017

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 17:20

13_41055015 - 06_01_2017 - THAILAND TOURISM.jpg
Thailand expects revenue from foreign tourists to rise 8.5 per cent to 1.78 trillion baht (S$71.8 billion) this year, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA

[BANGKOK] Thailand expects revenue from foreign tourists to rise 8.5 per cent to 1.78 trillion baht (S$71.8 billion) this year, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

The expected rise results from an improved outlook for global tourism as well as Thailand's investment in infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Thanasak Patimaprakorn told reporters. "This is another year that we will need to focus on quality tourism more than tourist numbers," he said.

Thanasak expects daily tourist spending to increase to 5,200 baht per person this year, from 5,100 baht last year.

Last year, Thailand had 32.6 million visitors, a rise of nearly 9 per cent from the year before.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening